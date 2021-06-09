England vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of Edgbaston Test; Will Young replaces him

Williamson has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March and coach Gary Stead said it was still troubling him. His injury was monitored by the medical team and the team management took a call on the eve of the second Test starting here on Wednesday (June 10).

The right-handed batsman will be replaced by young top-order batsman Will Young. Young has played two Tests at home when he made his debut against the West Indies in December last year.

Talking about Williamson's absence, Blackcaps coach Gary Stead said: "It's not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it's the right one. He's had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he's been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery."

In Williamson's absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham will be leading the side in the second Test. Latham will captain the Test side for the third time in Williamson's absence, while Will Young comes into the starting XI and will bat at number three. The Kiwis expect Williamson to have regained his fitness before the highly-anticipated World Test Championships Final against India starting June 18 at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

"The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match," Stead added.