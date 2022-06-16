Cricket
England vs New Zealand: NZ batter Devon Conway tests positive for COVID-19

By
Devon Conway
Devon Conway

London, June 16: Devon Conway is the latest member of the New Zealand squad to test positive for coronavirus ahead of the third against England starting at Leeds.

The batter discovered he has contracted COVID-19 after taking a PCR test on arrival in London ahead of a team activity on Wednesday (June 15) and will spend five days in isolation.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell has also tested positive following the Black Caps' defeat to England in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

New Zealand physio Vijay Vallabh and strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson have also returned positive tests.

The tourists have no plans to call up replacements ahead of the third and final match of the Test series, which starts at Headingley next Thursday.

England won the series by chasing down a target of 299 to win by five wickets at Trent Bridge, Jonny Bairstow scoring a magnificent century.

Captain Kane Williamson was ruled out of the second Test in Nottingham after testing positive for coronavirus.

(With OPTA inputs)

Story first published: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 16:40 [IST]
