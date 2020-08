England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Southampton, Aug 20: England will take on Pakistan with an aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the third and final Test starting on Thursday (August 21) at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The second match at the same venue got washed out due to rain and wet outfield. Not even two innings could be completed in the game which was heavily truncated by rain and ended in a draw.

England defeated Pakistan by three wickets in a thrilling way in the first Test in Manchester and the hosts would be looking to dominate the tourists to claim their first series win over Pakistan in a decade. The hosts look balanced and won't be making any changes to their side for the final game. However, captain Joe Root would be hoping for a better show from top-order batsmen.

However, Pakistan would be eager to make a comeback in the third Test and even the series to get vital ICC Test Championship points. Pakistan bowlers have shown they are capable of taking the match in their favour in a session and would be looking to trouble English batsmen in the final game. Pakistan have quality batsmen but they haven't yet risen to the occasion.

Babar Azam - team's most dependable batsman - would be looking to respond with his bat and score big. Mohammad Rizwan was the pick of the batsmen for Pakistan in the second Test and captain Azhar Ali would be hoping for an inspired batting effort from the others, including himself.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the 3rd Test:

Probable XI: England: England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Probable XI: Pakistan Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah. Dream11 players Batsman: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Wicketkeeper: Jos Butler All Rounder: Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad Bowler: James Anderson, Shaheen Afridi, Sam Curran, Mohammad Abbas Captain: Stuart Broad Vice-Captain: Chris Woakes Dream11 Fantasy side Dream11 Fantasy side for 3rd Test: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Curran, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi. Timings: The second Test between England and Pakistan will be aired live on Sony Sports Networks from 3.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on SONYLiv.