England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Melbourne Weather Hourly, Rain Prediction

Australia has been going through an unusually cold and wet beginning to their summer as La Niña, a tropical current, has played truant with the weather pattern in Southern Hemisphere.

The weather could potentially tamper with the England vs Pakistan final at the MCG, as the teams are vying to create history. If Pakistan win, they will become the second team after the West Indies to win the T20 World Cup twice.

England are also looking to bag their second T20 World Cup after the one they had won in 2010, and also to become first team to hold the T20 and 50-over World titles at the same time.

So, what are the predictions for the Sunday match? Let’s take a look at the Melbourne weather forecast chances of rain.

1. General weather pattern

Temperature: The general temperature at Melbourne is pegged between 16 and 26 degrees.

Cloud cover: 98 per cent with 57% of humidity.

Chances of Rain: 100 per cent

Match time: 7 PM Australian time, 1.30 PM IST.

2. Melbourne weather hourly (Time in AET)

3 PM to 6 PM: Chance of rain (1 MM) and storm.

6 PM to 7 PM: Intermittent rain (0.9 MM)

7 PM to 8 PM: Intermittent rain (0.9 MM)

8 PM to 9 PM: Intermittent rain (0.9 MM)

9 PM to 10 PM: Chance rain (0.4 MM)

10 PM to 11 PM: Chance rain (0.4 MM)

11 PM to 12 AM: Chance rain (0.5 MM)

3. Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.