Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Darren Gough surprised to see Stuart Broad miss Southampton match

By

Southampton, July 9: Stuart Broad failing to make it to England's playing eleven in the first Test against West Indies at Ageas Bowl surprised former pacer Darren Gough. The seasoned cricketer stood up for the team in the absence of James Anderson in the past.

The hosts opted to go for Anderson, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer alongside stand-in captain Ben Stokes and spinner Dom Bess, leaving out Broad from the first Test which started here on Wednesday (July 8). Broad, who is England's second-highest wicket-taker of all time with 485 scalps in the longest format of the game, last missed a home Test eight years ago when he was rested against West Indies in 2012.

"(I'm) really surprised," Gough said on Sky Sports' 'The Cricket Debate'. "Because when you talk about sticking with players, I thought with the Broad situation, he has stood up and been counted for England over the past few years, when Jimmy has been limping out of games with injury," he added.

Gough said both the senior pacers in the side -- Anderson and Broad -- should have been included in the team. "I would've played both Broad and Anderson in this game - I think they deserve that respect - and then I would've gone for one of Wood or Archer," he said.

The 49-year-old, who featured in 58 Tests, 159 ODIs and two T20s for England, said if he had the option he would have rotated the trio of Anderson, Broad and Chris Woakes, leaving out just one of them in each game.

1
46753

"In typical English conditions, the way I would've done it is, rotated Anderson, Broad and Woakes - always two out of the three - and then have one of Wood or Archer." "I think they saw, in St Lucia in the West Indies, the pace of Wood bowling against the West Indian batsmen, when he gets it right, he frightens them," he added.

The series marked the return of international cricket after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening day of the Test was marred by rain and saw only 17.4 overs being bowled. England were 35/1 with Rory Burns and Joe Denly in the middle. Shannon Gabriel was the lone wicket-taker as he bowled Dominic Sibley for a duck.

More STUART BROAD News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue