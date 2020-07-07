Cricket
England vs West Indies 1st Test: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

By

London, July 7: International cricket is finally returning after a hiatus of 117-days caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosts England will take on West Indies at Ageas Bowl in the first of the three-Test series.

England will be led by all-rounder Ben Stokes in the absence of regular captain Joe Root, who is set to welcome his second child. Windies, on the other hand, will be led by Jason Holder - team's most experienced player. Holder, embarking on his 33rd Test as captain, is first on the ICC's all-rounder rankings while Stokes is second.

The two teams comprise a formidable bowling line-up but it is their batting department that looks pretty weak. With the new ICC rules in place in the wake of the pandemic, it will be interesting to see how the teams come to terms with them.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test: Preview, Timing, TV channel, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Probable XI, Match predict

The first Test between and West Indies will be shown live on Sony Sports Networks from 3.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on SONYLiv.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the 1st Test:

Probable XIs

England: Ben Stokes (Captain), Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (Wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Batsmen: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Shai Hope, Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Jason Holder

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Bowlers: James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Kemar Roach, Roston Chase.

Captain: Ben Stokes

Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Dream11 Fantasy side for 1st Test: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Shai Hope, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (C), Jason Holder (VC), Jos Buttler (wk), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Kemar Roach, Roston Chase.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 19:34 [IST]
