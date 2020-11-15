If you don't ask, you don't get! England cricketers Alex Hartley, Kate Cross indulge in a funny banter over Virat Kohli

Kohli has been one of the most successful consistent batsmen across all-formats and his hunger to score runs is the reason he's being idolised by many. The right-handed India batsman has reached Australia to lead Team India in the limited-overs series against the Aussies.

Kohli will also play the opening Test against the hosts at the Adelaide Oval - which will be a Day-Night Test - before coming back to India to be with his wife to welcome their first child. The talismanic Indian skipper has grown in stature over the years notching up brilliant record-breaking knocks.

Recently, two English female cricketers engaged in friendly banter on Twitter and the subject of their discussion was Kohli. Female England cricketers Kate Cross and Alexandra Hartley had a funny conversation when a fan inquired if Cross can interview the Indian captain on her podcast 'No Balls TCP'.

Cross wrote on her Twitter handle, "We can only ask! Hey, @imVkohli would you like to come on @NoBallsTCP? It would make @AlexHartley93 very happy!"

Hartley too responded to Cross' tweet and wrote: "If you don't ask, you don't get! @imVkohli I know you busy playing cricket and having a baby... but fancy it?"

Hartley further tweeted to Cross: "Why don't you just text him..."

Earlier in the day, former Australian captain Mark Taylor said Kohli is "a very powerful guy" in world cricket who can perform both the roles of an aggressive cricketer and a statesman with great aplomb.

"I think he is a very powerful guy in world cricket, but I think he does a very good job to walk that fine line in being an aggressive cricketer and also a statesman. I think he's doing it very well," Taylor was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

The former Australia opener said Kohli carries the responsibility of being an influential personality with great respect. "I think he treats that responsibility with great respect. He's still very much his own person when you watch him play. "I've always found him in the times I've spoken to him to be very respectful to the game and those playing it and those who have played it," Taylor added.