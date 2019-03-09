Morgan 'extremely proud' after England embarrass Windies

England embarrassed the Windies, who were bowled out for just 45 – the second-lowest T20 international total – with 49 balls to spare at Warner Park in Basseterre.

Man-of-the-match Sam Billings and Joe Root had rescued England from 32-4 to set West Indies a target of 182-6 in the second T20.

Chris Jordan then took four wickets for just six runs from two overs to condemn the Windies to their lowest T20 total.

"Extremely proud," Morgan said. "We didn't get off to a great start, conditions were completely different to St Lucia but one huge positive today and probably our biggest improvement since then is we've adapted to conditions really well.

"I thought the partnership between Joe and Sam was outstanding, and then Sam kicked on to get us to an above par score. From there, we grabbed the momentum."

Billings produced a star performance after scoring 87 runs from just 47 deliveries – combining with Joe Root (55 off 40) to set the tone for England.

"It was a nice situation, in that I could give myself time and cash in at the end. I tried to play the field and put pressure on the bowlers as much as possible," Billings said. "We knew that with 165-plus we were in the game and luckily we got early wickets. It was a great win. We want to win the series 3-0 now. Cricket is a momentum game and we've got to keep putting in the performances."

England bowler Jordan added via Sky Sports: "It's definitely up there. I was glad I could come in and contribute to the team. We didn't get the best start but Sam and Rooty batted brilliantly to get us to what was an over-par score.

"My rhythm feels really good at the minute. I've done some good work with Shane Bond at Sydney Thunder then continuing it here with Chris Silverwood (England bowling coach). I tried to string together a few days and keep building confidence like that. I'm more than happy that it came off."

It was a forgettable night for the Windies and captain Jason Holder said: "I think it was just one of those games. It's been our worst batting performance of this three-format series so far. We need to regroup and look at a few areas and correct them."