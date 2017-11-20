Expect to get six ducks – Paine reveals Rogers' Ashes advice

Sydney, Novemer 20: Tim Paine revealed some advice he received from former Test batsman Chris Rogers, who told the Australia wicketkeeper to "expect to get six ducks".

Paine was a surprise selection in Australia's squad for the first two Ashes Tests against England, beginning with the series opener in Brisbane.

The 32-year-old has played four Tests previously, but the last of those came in 2010.

Paine said Rogers, who averaged 42.87 with the bat in 25 Tests for Australia, had told him to keep his expectations low.

"I've had plenty of advice – some of it good, some of it bad," he said on Monday.

"Chris Rogers gave me a good piece of advice. He told me to set my standards low and expect to get six ducks and anything after that is a win.

"I might use that I think."

Picking Paine came as an even bigger shock given he has not even been the first-choice wicketkeeper for his state, Tasmania.

But the right-hander, who scored 52 and kept for a Cricket Australia XI in a tour match against England this month, believes he can deliver at Test level.

"My keeping is something I've never lost confidence in. I think my technique stands up with anyone so I'm looking forward to getting out and showing that on Thursday," he said.

"It's been well-documented the last few years my batting hasn't been fantastic and again, I tend to agree, but I know my best cricket is good enough.

"I've played Test cricket before and done OK so I can take some confidence out of that.

"The last five or six months as well, I've been batting as well as I ever have so I'm lucky the opportunity has come at the right time for me."

Source: OPTA