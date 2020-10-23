FanCode buys FanDuniya to strengthen data and research analysis

FanCode currently provides access to credible sports data and statistics for sports fans and fantasy sports users through Fantasy Research Hub.

Recently, FanCode, had launched 'FanCode Shop', an online sports fan merchandising store, that provides easy access to a range of authentic and affordable fan gear of leading sports brands.

The FanCode Shop had kicked-off with official licensed merchandise of six IPL teams - Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kings XI Punjab.

The FanDuniya was founded by Viswanath K and Ramkumar V in 2019 to provide meaningful statistics assistance for fantasy sports players.

As part of its sports data and statistics offering, FanCode provides easy access to a plethora of information and data on sports leagues, teams and players for sports fans and fantasy sports users.

Match previews, venue details, pitch reports, weather forecasts, player performances and even post-match analysis are some of the research categories available for sports fans.

There are about 20 experts on-board with FanCode across sports categories to provide data and predictions through a detailed analysis of players and teams, supplemented by video representation, infographics, and even blogs as official authors.

Talking about the FanDuniya acquisition, FanCode Co-Founder Prasana Krishnan said, "We're happy to merge FanDuniya's expertise and services with FanCode's sports data and statistics offering including the Fantasy Research Hub. Being at the intersection of sports and technology, this strategic integration will help FanCode to build a robust research team."

Ramkumar shared Prasanna's views, "FanDuniya's business proposition and expertise fits perfectly with FanCode's aim to provide credible and comprehensive sports data and statistics. Synergising our services, FanCode will become a single destination for sports fans."

Dream Sports, India's leading Sports Tech company, is the parent company of FanCode. Dream Sports also has Dream11 (IPL title sponsor) and DreamX as part of its portfolio brands.

(With MSL Media inputs)