Final Proteas-Zimbabwe T20 washed out

Benoni, October 22: The third and final Twenty20 international of the series between South Africa and Zimbabwe was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Benoni.

South Africa were aiming to complete a 3-0 whitewash at Willowmoore Park, but no play was possible on Sunday (October 14).

The Proteas won all three one-day internationals and continued their dominance in the shortest format, a lack of runs costing the tourists.

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir was named man of the series after claiming T20 international best figures of 5-23 in the opener in East London.

Faf du Plessis' side will now head to Australia for a three-match ODI series and a solitary Twenty20 next month.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
