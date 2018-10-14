Final Proteas-Zimbabwe T20 washed out

South Africa were aiming to complete a 3-0 whitewash at Willowmoore Park, but no play was possible on Sunday (October 14).

Another big downpour came and the umpires have called the match. Congratulations South Africa on their 2-0 series win. #ProteaFire #SAvZIM pic.twitter.com/lcMPVcZE9d — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 14, 2018

The Proteas won all three one-day internationals and continued their dominance in the shortest format, a lack of runs costing the tourists.

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir was named man of the series after claiming T20 international best figures of 5-23 in the opener in East London.

JP Duminy accepts the man of the series award on behalf of Imran Tahir. #ProteaFire #SAvZIM pic.twitter.com/grX4CJHpHA — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 14, 2018

Faf du Plessis' side will now head to Australia for a three-match ODI series and a solitary Twenty20 next month.