Fit and healthy Kapil Dev "happy" to be playing golf with friends

By Pti
Fit and healthy Kapil Dev "happy" to be playing golf with friends

New Delhi, November 12: Two weeks after undergoing an angioplasty, World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev was back to playing golf, a sport he took up passionately after bidding adieu to cricket.

The 61-year-old had said that he would like to get back to playing golf as soon as the doctors allowed him and on Thursday (November 12) he was seen teeing off at the Delhi Golf Club.

"You can't express in words what fun it is to be back on the golf course or a cricket ground. It is beautiful to be back at the golf course, having fun and playing with friends. That's what life is all about," Kapil posted a video message on his Twitter handle.

Kapil has been an avid amateur golfer since his retirement from international cricket back in 1994 and also taken part in many events over the years.

Last month, he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a hospital where he underwent an emergency angioplasty.

He was back home in a couple of days and since then has kept his fans posted and updated about his health status and also started his job as TV analyst for a reputed channel.

Read more about: kapil dev cricket golf india ipl 2020
Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 14:38 [IST]
