Five best innings of AB de Villiers that will make you croon

Mykhel takes a look at some of the best innings played by AB de Villiers in international cricket across the three formats.

149 vs West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015

On 18th January, AB de Villiers rewrote the record books, smashing the fastest one-day hundred. Amazingly, he walked out to bat in the 39th over and hammered a hundred in just 31 balls to overtake the record set a year ago by New Zealand's Corey Anderson.

In all, he faced 44 balls, hitting 16 sixes in 59 minutes for 149. There were two more centurions in that innings - Hashim Amla (153) and Riley Rossouw (128) but the brilliance of ABD overshadowed everything else.

106 vs Australia, Perth, 2008

This could arguably the best Test hundred of De Villiers. South Africa required to score 414 to win at the WACA and they were in trouble after losing skipper Graeme Smith (108) and Hashim Amla (53) quickly.

I was literally struggling for breath when I heard. I'm still processing, but I really do understand. Thank you @ABdeVilliers17 - thank you for every run, catch, stumping - and even those two wickets. And every smile. — Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) May 23, 2018

But De Villiers scored an unbeaten 106 as Proteas chased down Test history's second highest target to etch a memorable win.

33 vs Australia, Adelaide, 2008

A man of such stunning abilities as a batsman, it was tough for De Villiers to rein in his instincts and play a dour innings. South Africa started the fifth day at 77 for 4 while chasing 430 to win. He spent more than four hours at the crease and his strike rate was 15.

Faf du Plessis also made a hundred, spending seven hours at the crease and emerged the hero for SA as they drew the match. But for the sheer self-control he showed on that day, this will go down as one of AB's best innings.

I remember this young guy on his 1st day out for Proteas... What an inspiration, person and player he turned out to be. Thank you for everything you have done and been for your country, teammates and fans @ABdeVilliers17 #legend pic.twitter.com/8gQBDWbAp7 — mark boucher (@markb46) May 23, 2018

217 vs India, Ahmedabad, 2008

After a draw in Chennai that saw Virender Sehwag making his second Test triple hundred, South Africa dominated the second match at Motera. Led by Dale Steyn, South Africa rolled out India for 76 in the first innings on a pitch that gave generous assistance to the pace bowlers and irked then Indian skipper Anil Kumble.

AB de Villiers in the company of Jacques Kallis smashed the Indian bowlers and raised a double hundred, the first by a South African batsman on Indian soil. De Villiers and Kallis made 266 runs as SA registered a convincing win.

As the Proteas legend @ABdeVilliers17 calls it a day on his international career, we at BCCI would like to wish him all the very best for his future endeavours #ABRetires pic.twitter.com/3iRCrJjva6 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 23, 2018

69 vs England, Chittagong, 2014

South Africa needed to win this match against England and opted to bat first. After a good start, South Africa were left struggling at 128 for three in 16 overs with De Villiers still at the crease.

But the last four overs saw the right-hander in his full flow as SA reached 196 and De Villiers made a 28-ball 69. The total proved just enough as South Africa won by three runs.