Focus on Smriti Mandhana as BPXI take on England eves in warm-up game

The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium and Mandhana, who is being helped by team coach WV Raman to build up her patience, would be keen to put the lessons learnt into practice before plunging into the series opener here next Friday (February 15).

Mandhana recently scored 196 runs in the three- match ODI series against hosts New Zealand, including a 100 and 90. She would be keen to carry that form into the upcoming home series and a good knock in the warm-up match will only boost her confidence.

Apart from Mandhana, BPXI wicket-keeper R Kalpana is also in the ODI squad and she could also benefit from playing in the practice game. On the other hand, England women are a force to reckon with in the 50-over format and they utilise this game to get acclimatised to the pitch, weather and local conditions.

The England eves also boast of some big names in Tammy Beumont, Heather Knight and Danny White, who had smashed the Indian bowlers during the T20 series last year. The trio and others would be hoping to start the campaign on a positive note.

The following three-match ODI series, forming part of the ICC Championship, will be played at the same venue on the 22nd, 25th and 28th of this month.

Teams:

England women: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Hartley, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole Sarah Taylor (Wicketkeeper), Lauren Winfield and Danni Wyatt.

Board President's XI: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad, R Kalpana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Manali Dakshini, Minnu Mani and Tanuja Kanwar.