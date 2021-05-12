Former India cricketer RP Singh loses father to COVID-19, cricketing fraternity condoles

"It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa," RP Singh wrote on Twitter.

Cricketers and commentators took to their respective handles to offer their condolences on Twitter.

May god give you and your family strength to go pass this demise🙏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 12, 2021

🙏🙏🙏 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) May 12, 2021

May God give you and your family strength to go pass this demise ओम शांति ओम🙏 — Parvinder Awana (@ParvinderAwana) May 12, 2021

Oh no, share in your sadness RP. Such horrible times. https://t.co/UtFI9mx2Mx — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2021

Sorry to hear about your pops rp... stay strong buddy 🙏 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) May 12, 2021

RP Singh, the left-arm pacer from Uttar Pradesh, played 14 Tests, 58 One Day Internationals and 10 Twenty20 Internationals. He was part of the Indian side that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. Earlier on Monday, Piyush Chawla, who was also part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad, lost his father to Covid-19.

"With deepest grief, we announce that my beloved father, Mr Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from covid and post covid complications," Chawla wrote on his Instagram account.

"We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in this difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace."

Earlier last week, young Saurashtra and Rajasthan Royals' pacer Chetan Sakariya's father Kanjibhai Sakariya passed away due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Bhavnagar on Sunday (May 9). He was 42 and was battling the infection for the past few days.