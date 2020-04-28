Former India pacer RP Singh invests in sports tech company SportsUno

Seeking to become an integrated platform for Sports, Fitness centres, Gymnasiums, Freelance instructors SportsUno is creating a digital platform for all fitness Instructors to host Online Training Sessions with their existing or new customers. Instructors could create Online Training classes, send invites to their customers for joining the session, charge online class's fee on the portal, maintain customer records, send invoices, and also do marketing for Online sessions they create.

Speaking about his joining, SportsUno as an investor, former cricketer RP Singh added: "The Pandemic has got the entire sports & fitness industry has to a halt. I am working with SportsUno to extend technical support to fitness instructors who are an integral part of the Sports & Fitness ecosystem. While all the other industries are using technology day in, day out to improve and scale-up their business, technology in sports is only being used at the top of the pyramid, i.e. at IPL, ISL, Pro-kabaddi leagues, etc. where there is big money. Whereas people & businesses sitting at the grass-root level - small academies, training centers, sports complexes, etc. are not even aware as to how to leverage technology to their area. The technological domain is very new to these sports business owners and SportsUno is here to help them get the best of it."

RP Singh will bring to the table his unique perspective and extensive knowledge of the on-ground needs for sports. This would enable the company to build in new technology, affiliate to new clients and expand network within the cricket fraternity. During the lockdown, SportsUno developed efficient in-house software for fitness centres, gyms & health instructors to conduct uninterrupted online training sessions for their customers.

SportsUno's SaaS provides sports business entities with the necessary technical support they need to operate more efficiently and in turn grow business by streamlining their operations and enabling them to reach out to a larger customer base using data analytics. As an initial kick-off, the company is focussed on providing SaaS & other tech support to five sports leagues of India - Cricket, Football, Tennis, Badminton, Table Tennis and Basketball.

Mr Varun Rao, CEO, SportsUno said "We realise that across the sports industry, things are still being done traditionally at grassroots. The coronavirus crisis has affected the grassroots level of sports gravely and this has also created an opportunity to digitize and Automate business operations in the industry. Capitalising on this opportunity, we want to infuse technology at primary levels of the industry. Once the digital is embedded in every aspect of the sports business, it can unlock unprecedented opportunities of growth for sports business establishments - clubs, complexes, academies, gyms, coaching and fitness centres etc. so forth and so on. Business owners will be able to offer innovative and more personalised experiences to their customers."

The company can provide digital identity (through interactive websites) and render efficiency to academies, sports centres, facility bookings, sports events etc. so they can optimise their day to day working, whether it be training & monitoring their athlete's performance (using onboard Athlete Performance Tracking System), managing their financials better (through online payments and income & expense entries or maintaining their customer database (for future growth prospects) to the enrolment of customers and sending out e-reminders to them for their scheduled online exercise sessions. SportsUno has got it all covered.

SportsUno operates as the Sports Technology Partner to Sports Businesses by ensuring that business owners can focus on growing their business while handling all their tech-related requirements", further added Mr Rao.