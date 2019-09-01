Former New Zealand Women's Cricket trainer Nick Webb appointed as Team India's trainer

Webb has worked with New Zealand women's cricket team and Auckland-based rugby league outfit Warriors has topped the three-man shortlist for the Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning coach's job. The BCCI said that Webb had been chosen as the top candidate with Luke Woodhouse and Rajnikanth Sivagnanam in the second and third positions, respectively.

The selectors met at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru along with fitness expert Ranadeep Moitra to conduct a practical assessment of the five shortlisted candidates for the position.

The 32-year-old has also worked with New Zealand's first-class side Central Districts, also known as Stags. His last assignment was with the New Zealand women's national team 'White Ferns'.

Earlier, it was reported that contracts of the team's support staff will begin from September 5. A BCCI functionary said that the new contracts would come into effect from September 5 and all the necessary approvals will be received by then.

The Indian team is also expected to return on the same day as the second Test against West Indies concludes on September 3.

"Webb's communication and troubleshooting skills were considered as the best among the top three. As far as practical knowledge went, all three were on par," a BCCI official informed PTI.

That Webb is only 32-year-old was also factored in as he will be able to match the players during training sessions.

"The background check and all is done and just the CoA's go-ahead is left and once that is finished, the coaches will be handed their contracts. The strength and conditioning coaches are currently undergoing their practical assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). So once that is done, all the signings will be done together by the three-member committee. The contracts come into effect from September 5 so we still have some time to complete the process," the functionary was quoted by IANS report as saying.

