From cricket to the fast lane, Yuvraj Singh becomes face of PUMA motorsport in India; joins league of legends

Commenting on his association with PUMA, Yuvraj Singh said, "I share a long and fruitful relationship with PUMA, it's like family. They have supported me through every point of my career-highs as well as lows. I am excited to continue working with the brand, blending my love for fast cars and style through PUMA's motorsport-inspired collection."

Globally, PUMA is associated with Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, BMW M Motorsport and Porche Motorsport. With India being one of the biggest markets for PUMA motorsport, the brand looks to capitalise on the growing demand for street-style products inspired by performance gear.

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India & Southeast Asia added, "PUMA and Yuvraj share a deep emotional bond that only grew stronger over the years. His relentless courage and indomitable attitude perfectly embodies the spirit of our brand. Whether it's his sporting exuberance or his sense of style, he has always been a role model of innumerable Indians. We cannot be happier about our continued relationship with Yuvraj. His love for F1, fast cars and orientation towards sports-inspired fashion makes him a perfect fit to represent our motorsport collection in India."

The brand's track to the street collection is transforming the race line into an eye-catching street style assortment conquering the field of motorsport. PUMA Motorsport collection is available at all PUMA stores and on puma.com.

Source: Media Release