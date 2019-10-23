From RE Grant Govan to Sourav Ganguly: List of all 39 BCCI Presidents till date

The 47-year-old Ganguly was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket for the next nine months at the BCCI's General Body meeting here, ending a controversial 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Sourav Ganguly formally elected as 39th president of BCCI

Ganguly's appointment as the BCCI's 39th President was finalised last week. He succeeds C K Khanna, who was the interim head of the Board since 2017.

The following is the list of BCCI Presidents till date:

#1 RE Grant Govan (1928-1933)

#2 Sir Sikandar Hayat Khan (1933-1935)

#3 Nawab Hamidullah Khan (1935-1937)

#4 Maharaja K S Digvijaysinhji (1937-1938)

#5 P Subbarayan (1938-1946)

#6 Anthony S D'Mello (1946-1951)

#7 JC Mukherji (1951-1954)

#8 Maharajkumar of Vizianagram (1954-1956)

#9 Sardar SS Majithia (1956-1958)

#10 RK Patel (1958-1960)

#11 MA Chidambaram (1960-1963)

#12 Maharaja F Gaekwad (1963-1966)

#13 ZR Irani (1966-1969)

#14 AN Ghose (1969-1972)

#15 PM Rungta (1972-1975)

#16 Ramprakash Mehra (1975-1977)

#17 M Chinnaswamy (1977-1980)

#18 SK Wankhede (1980-1982)

#19 NKP Salve (1982-1985)

#20 S Sriraman (1985-1988)

#21 BN Dutt (1988-1990)

#22 Madhavrao Scindia (1990-1993)

#23 IS Bindra (1993-1996)

#24 Raj Singh Dungarpur (1996-1999)

#25 AC Muthiah (1999-2001)

#26 Jagmohan Dalmiya (2001-2004)

#27 Ranbir Singh Mahendra (2004-2005)

#28 Sharad Pawar (2005-2008)

#29 Shashank Manohar (2008-2011)

#30 N Srinivasan (2011-2013)

#31 Jagmohan Dalmiya (Interim) (2013-2013)

#32 N Srinivasan (2013-2014)

#33 Shivlal Yadav (Interim) (2014-2014)

#34 Sunil Gavaskar (IPL Interim) (2014-2014)

#35 Jagmohan Dalmiya (Died in office) (2015-2015)

#36 Shashank Manohar (Resigned) (2015-2016)

#37 Anurag Thakur (2016-2017)

#38 C K Khanna (Interim) (2017-2019)

#39 Sourav Ganguly (2019-Present).

(PTI)