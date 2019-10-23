From RE Grant Govan to Sourav Ganguly: List of all 39 BCCI Presidents till date

Mumbai, Oct 23: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday took charge as the BCCI president, easily the most high-profile name to head the world's richest cricket board that has been mired in administrative turmoil for the past three years.
The 47-year-old Ganguly was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket for the next nine months at the BCCI's General Body meeting here, ending a controversial 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).
Ganguly's appointment as the BCCI's 39th President was finalised last week. He succeeds C K Khanna, who was the interim head of the Board since 2017.
The following is the list of BCCI Presidents till date:
#1 RE Grant Govan (1928-1933)
#2 Sir Sikandar Hayat Khan (1933-1935)
#3 Nawab Hamidullah Khan (1935-1937)
#4 Maharaja K S Digvijaysinhji (1937-1938)
#5 P Subbarayan (1938-1946)
#6 Anthony S D'Mello (1946-1951)
#7 JC Mukherji (1951-1954)
#8 Maharajkumar of Vizianagram (1954-1956)
#9 Sardar SS Majithia (1956-1958)
#10 RK Patel (1958-1960)
#11 MA Chidambaram (1960-1963)
#12 Maharaja F Gaekwad (1963-1966)
#13 ZR Irani (1966-1969)
#14 AN Ghose (1969-1972)
#15 PM Rungta (1972-1975)
#16 Ramprakash Mehra (1975-1977)
#17 M Chinnaswamy (1977-1980)
#18 SK Wankhede (1980-1982)
#19 NKP Salve (1982-1985)
#20 S Sriraman (1985-1988)
#21 BN Dutt (1988-1990)
#22 Madhavrao Scindia (1990-1993)
#23 IS Bindra (1993-1996)
#24 Raj Singh Dungarpur (1996-1999)
#25 AC Muthiah (1999-2001)
#26 Jagmohan Dalmiya (2001-2004)
#27 Ranbir Singh Mahendra (2004-2005)
#28 Sharad Pawar (2005-2008)
#29 Shashank Manohar (2008-2011)
#30 N Srinivasan (2011-2013)
#31 Jagmohan Dalmiya (Interim) (2013-2013)
#32 N Srinivasan (2013-2014)
#33 Shivlal Yadav (Interim) (2014-2014)
#34 Sunil Gavaskar (IPL Interim) (2014-2014)
#35 Jagmohan Dalmiya (Died in office) (2015-2015)
#36 Shashank Manohar (Resigned) (2015-2016)
#37 Anurag Thakur (2016-2017)
#38 C K Khanna (Interim) (2017-2019)
#39 Sourav Ganguly (2019-Present).
(PTI)
