Full list: Indian captains who hit double centuries in Tests

By Staff

North Sound (Antigua), July 23: Virat Kohli has made it a habit to set records. It was no surprise that he had one more achievement to his name when he hit a double century against West Indies in the 1st Test on Friday (July 22).

; Day 2 report

Kohli is only the 5th Indian skipper to register a double century in the longer format of the game. He joined Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in an elite club. However, Kohli is the first to achieve the landmark in an overseas Test.

India played their first ever Test in 1932, against England at Lord's. Since then 247 Tests have been played overseas and no captain had registered a score of 200 or more. After 84 years of wait, Kohli has arrived to set a new mark.

What were the scores of Pataudi, Gavaskar, Tendulkar and Dhoni? Find out in the slideshow.

MAK Pataudi

MAK Pataudi

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was the first Indian captain to score a double ton. He made 203 not out against England in Delhi in 1964. Image from Youtube.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar hit 205 against the West Indies in Mumbai in the year 1978.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

In the year 1999, Sachin Tendulkar compiled 217 runs against the visiting New Zealand side in Ahmedabad.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

In 2013, wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni registered his highest Test score of 224 against Australia in Chennai.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the latest in the 200-run club of Indian skippers. However, he is the first to hit 200 on foreign soil. He made 200 against West Indies at North Sound, Antigua in 2016. It was his first Test double.

He has hit 6 double tons in a period of 18 months and broke Brian Lara's record of five double hundreds as a captain.

Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2016, 17:13 [IST]
