Full list: Indian captains who hit double centuries in Tests

MAK Pataudi

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was the first Indian captain to score a double ton. He made 203 not out against England in Delhi in 1964. Image from Youtube.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar hit 205 against the West Indies in Mumbai in the year 1978.

Sachin Tendulkar

In the year 1999, Sachin Tendulkar compiled 217 runs against the visiting New Zealand side in Ahmedabad.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

In 2013, wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni registered his highest Test score of 224 against Australia in Chennai.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the latest in the 200-run club of Indian skippers. However, he is the first to hit 200 on foreign soil. He made 200 against West Indies at North Sound, Antigua in 2016. It was his first Test double.

He has hit 6 double tons in a period of 18 months and broke Brian Lara's record of five double hundreds as a captain.