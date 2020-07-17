Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Full list of Indian Test batsmen getting hit-wicket; Virat Kohli is last Indian to get dismissed in bizarre fashion

By
Full list of Indian Test batsmen getting hit-wicket; Virat Kohli is last Indian to get dismissed in bizarre fashion

New Delhi, July 17: Hit-wicket is one the most bizarre way to get dismissed in the game of cricket. In its history of more than a century, Test cricket has witnessed 160 occasions when the on-strike batsmen either stepped on to the stumps while batting, or hit the bat on to the stumps, or the headgear falls on to the stumps.

If one talks about Indians getting dismissed hit-wicket there have been 22 occasions in Test cricket so far. The last time an Indian was hit-wicket was way back in 2016 during the first Test against England at Rajkot.

Mohinder Amarnath has been dismissed hit-wicket three times in the longer format of the game. Kohli was the first Indian captain since Lala Amarnath, in 1949 (versus West Indies, in Chennai), to be dismissed hit-wicket. The last man before Kohli to be given out hit-wicket was VVS Laxman, in 2002, against West Indies.

Here is the full list of Indian batsmen out hit-wicket in Test cricket

1. Lala Amarnath - 13 runs (1949, Vs West Indies in Chennai)

2. Madhav Apte - 30 (1953, Vs WI in Georgetown)

3. Naren Tamhane - 5 (1959, Vs WI in Delhi)

4. Chandu Borde - 96 (1959, Vs WI in Delhi)

5. Budhi Kunderan - 2 (1960, Vs Australia in Mumbai, Brabourne Stadium)

6. Dilip Sardesai - 28 (1961, Vs England in Kanpur)

7. Vijay Manjrekar - 0 (1962, Vs WI in Port of Spain)

8. Hanumant Singh - 0 (1965, Vs New Zealand in Mumbai, Brabourne Stadium)

9. ML Jaisimha - 1 (1965, Vs NZ in New Delhi)

10. Syed Abid Ali - 78 (1968, Vs Australia in Sydney)

11. Madan Lal - 7 (1974, Vs England in Manchester)

12. Ashok Mankad - 43 (1974, Vs England in Birmingham)

13. Brijesh Patel - 21 (1977, Vs England in Kolkata)

14. Dilip Vengsarkar - 48 (1977, Vs Australia in Brisbane)

15. Mohinder Amarnath - 20 (1978, Vs Pakistan in Lahore)

16. M Amarnath - 2 (1979, Vs Australia in Mumbai)

17. M Amarnath - 37 (1984, Vs Pakistan in Faisalabad)

18. Kiran More - 6 (1989, Vs WI in Kingston)

19. Nayan Mongia - 34 (1994, Vs WI in Mohali)

20. Shiv Sunder Das - 39 (2001, Vs Australia in Kolkata)

21. VVS Laxman - 130 (2002, Vs WI in St. John's)

22. Virat Kohli - 40 (2016, Vs England in Rajkot)

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 469/9 (162.0) vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 22:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue