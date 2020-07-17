Full list of Indian Test batsmen getting hit-wicket; Virat Kohli is last Indian to get dismissed in bizarre fashion

If one talks about Indians getting dismissed hit-wicket there have been 22 occasions in Test cricket so far. The last time an Indian was hit-wicket was way back in 2016 during the first Test against England at Rajkot.

Mohinder Amarnath has been dismissed hit-wicket three times in the longer format of the game. Kohli was the first Indian captain since Lala Amarnath, in 1949 (versus West Indies, in Chennai), to be dismissed hit-wicket. The last man before Kohli to be given out hit-wicket was VVS Laxman, in 2002, against West Indies.

Here is the full list of Indian batsmen out hit-wicket in Test cricket

1. Lala Amarnath - 13 runs (1949, Vs West Indies in Chennai)

2. Madhav Apte - 30 (1953, Vs WI in Georgetown)

3. Naren Tamhane - 5 (1959, Vs WI in Delhi)

4. Chandu Borde - 96 (1959, Vs WI in Delhi)

5. Budhi Kunderan - 2 (1960, Vs Australia in Mumbai, Brabourne Stadium)

6. Dilip Sardesai - 28 (1961, Vs England in Kanpur)

7. Vijay Manjrekar - 0 (1962, Vs WI in Port of Spain)

8. Hanumant Singh - 0 (1965, Vs New Zealand in Mumbai, Brabourne Stadium)

9. ML Jaisimha - 1 (1965, Vs NZ in New Delhi)

10. Syed Abid Ali - 78 (1968, Vs Australia in Sydney)

11. Madan Lal - 7 (1974, Vs England in Manchester)

12. Ashok Mankad - 43 (1974, Vs England in Birmingham)

13. Brijesh Patel - 21 (1977, Vs England in Kolkata)

14. Dilip Vengsarkar - 48 (1977, Vs Australia in Brisbane)

15. Mohinder Amarnath - 20 (1978, Vs Pakistan in Lahore)

16. M Amarnath - 2 (1979, Vs Australia in Mumbai)

17. M Amarnath - 37 (1984, Vs Pakistan in Faisalabad)

18. Kiran More - 6 (1989, Vs WI in Kingston)

19. Nayan Mongia - 34 (1994, Vs WI in Mohali)

20. Shiv Sunder Das - 39 (2001, Vs Australia in Kolkata)

21. VVS Laxman - 130 (2002, Vs WI in St. John's)

22. Virat Kohli - 40 (2016, Vs England in Rajkot)