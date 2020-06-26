Full list of PCB's contracted players for 2020-21 season; Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi in Category A

The budget which was approved at the Board of Governors (BOG) meeting sees 71 per cent of the total expenditure budget allocated to cricketing activities.

The allocated 71.2 per cent cricket budget includes 25.2 per cent for domestic cricket (events and players/match officials/player support personnel contracts and High-Performance Centre costs), 19.3 per cent for international cricket (home/away series and player contracts).

A 5.5 per cent for women's cricket (home/away cricket and player contracts), 19.7 per cent for PSL 2021 and 1.5 per cent for Medical and Sport Sciences.

According to the new monthly retainer structure, the PCB will again offer 192 leading domestic players (32 from each of the six Cricket Associations) performance-based contracts, but instead of paying a flat monthly retainer of 50,000 to all players, this season slab-wise payments will be made. The four slabs are P150,000 pm, P85,000 pm, P75,000 pm and P40,000 pm.

Top players Babar Azam, Azhar Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi were the ones to be included in the Category A, while the Mohammed Amir and Wahab Riaz failed to make the cut.

Here's the PCB's full list of Central Contract List for 2020-21 of Men's Players:

Category A

1. Azhar Ali (Central Punjab)

2. Babar Azam (Central Punjab/Karachi Kings)

3. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Northern/Lahore Qalandars).

Category B

1. Abid Ali (Sindh/Lahore Qalandars)

2. Asad Shafiq (Sindh/Multan Sultans)

3. Haris Sohail (Balochistan)

4. Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab)

5. Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Karachi Kings)

6. Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh/Quetta Gladiators)

7. Shadab Khan (Northern/Islamabad United)

8. Shan Masood (Southern Punjab/Multan Sultans)

9. Yasir Shah (Balochistan/Peshawar Zalmi).

Category C

1. Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Lahore Qalandars)

2. Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Karachi Kings)

3. Imad Wasim (Northern/Karachi Kings)

4. Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan/Peshawar Zalmi)

5. Naseem Shah (Central Punjab/Quetta Gladiators)

6. Usman Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Lahore Qalandars)

Emerging Players' Category

1. Haider Ali (Northern/Peshawar Zalmi)

2. Haris Rauf (Northern/Lahore Qalandars)

3. Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh/Quetta Gladiators)