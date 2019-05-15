Cricket

Fulton to replace McMillan as Black Caps' batting coach

By
Peter Fulton
New Zealand named former top-order batsman Peter Fulton as their new batting coach.

Peter Fulton will replace Craig McMillan as New Zealand's batting coach after the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Fulton, who played 84 internationals for New Zealand, will take over in July after McMillan announced in February he would be stepping down.

Black Caps head coach Gary Stead was delighted with the appointment of Fulton, a former top-order batsman.

"We're delighted to have Pete come on board after the World Cup and are confident he will be a good fit for our environment," he said in a statement.

"We had a thorough process and utilised our senior players to help assess all the candidates.

"Pete obviously has a good understanding of batting, but he also demonstrated a clear vision for helping our elite batsmen.

"He's shown he has the coaching skills through his work with the New Zealand Under-19s and our winter training squads, while we know from his playing days that he will certainly add to our team culture."

 
Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
