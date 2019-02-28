Cricket

Gayle wants to reconsider retirement decision after run glut

By
After scoring loads of runs against England, West Indian Chris Gayle wants to rethink on his decision to retire after ICC World Cup 2019
Grenada, February 28: Chris Gayle, who made some blistering knocks against England in the on-going ODI series, said he wanted to reconsider the decision to quit cricket after the ICC World Cup 2019, beginning on May 30 in England.

Gayle has played three matches since returning to the Windies team and amassed nearly 350 runs against England, including a 162 runs with 14 sixes in the third ODI here on Wednesday.

"I've been playing a lot of T20 cricket, so it's always going to be a difficult coming back into 50-over cricket. But eventually the body gets accustomed to the 50-over format," he said.

"I just have to work on the body, and then maybe you can see a bit more Chris Gayle. Things change quickly. Hopefully, the body can change in the next couple of months and we can see what happens. What's the matter with the body? I'm nearly 40. But could I un-retire? We'll see. We'll take it slowly," he said.

Gayle's 25th ODI ton helped him cross the 10,000-run mark barrier and he is the second West Indies batsman to achieve the feat after Brian Lara. Gayle now has over 300 sixes in ODI cricket - second batsman to have that record after Shahid Afridi.

"I think this is one of the most entertaining games I've ever played in," he said. "It was a fantastic game of cricket. To get the 10,000-run milestone is a great feeling. I've done it in T20 as well. It's a fantastic achievement from my point of view. Doing it for West Indies as well - that makes it even more superb.

"We have some hitting power in this team. We have some good youngsters here and once we work the game out we will be a force. In Barbados, I took it slow at the start ... that was a different pitch. Today I had to get going from the first ball and look to chase down 420. Batting second the ball will come on a bit more so today was that kind of occasion.

"We didn't utilise that new ball well. If we had, we would have been chasing 380. I'm sure the team are all disappointed. I can see the expression on their faces. It's a learning process for the young players. If they do things differently, they could have won. So it's good to see that body language when you lose. When that situation comes again, I'm sure it will be totally different."

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 14:26 [IST]
