Cricket
Glenn Maxwell gets engaged to girlfriend Vini Raman in a traditional Indian ceremony

By

Melbourne, March 16: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Vini Raman on Saturday (March 14) in a traditional Indian ceremony.

Vini Raman, an Indian-origin girl based in Melbourne, took to her Instagram handle to share an image with her fiance. The couple could be seen wearing traditional Indian outfits.

Raman captioned the image, "Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave @gmaxi_32 a little teaser of what the wedding will be like? Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice - we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people ❤️ Can't wait to get our hands on more."

Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave @gmaxi_32 a little teaser of what the wedding will be like 🥰 Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice - we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people ❤️ Can’t wait to get our hands on more photos from @shevan_j_photography 📸 H&M - who else but ... @lajeenartistry Venue - @lincoln_of_toorak Catering - @tandooriflames Mandap - @rupalis_mandaps_melbourne Henna - @fadziiesmehndiandbeauty Lehgna - @gbcreations_ Arm candy - @gmaxi_32 💕

Earlier in February, Maxwell shared the photo of himself with his girlfriend in which Raman can be seen posing with the engagement ring.

💍

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman have been dating for quite some time and their photos first surfaced on social media in 2017. Maxwell was also spotted with his partner at the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019.

Yeah not bad 😏 @calibreaustralia @bykinsman @stylebyjuvelle #australiancricketawards #alreadywinning 😎

Maxwell had taken a break from international cricket citing mental health last year and returned to competitive cricket during the Big Bash League 2019-20.

The right-handed batsman later revealed that it was his girlfriend who identified his mental health issues that forced him to openly come out and reveal his issue.

"I think I was pretty cooked. I decided to take some time off and a big reason as to why I took that time away was because I was mentally and physically ruined from I think it was eight months on the road and living out of a suitcase," Maxwell had said.

"It was actually my partner who suggested I speak to someone, she was the first person who noticed it. Once I had that initial conversation it was a huge weight off my shoulders."

Maxwell helped Melbourne Stars reach the Big Bash League 2019-20 final. The Aussie will be in action in IPL 2020 for Kings XI Punjab as the franchise bought him for Rs 10.75 crore.

Read more about: glenn maxwell cricket
Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 12:28 [IST]
