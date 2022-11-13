Glenn Maxwell suffers freak leg injury, Australia all-rounder to miss cricket for indefinite period

As a result, Maxwell will be unavailable for Australia’s ODI series against England starting next week as he will undergo a long rehabilitation process soon.

Reports said the all-rounder had undergone surgery on Sunday (November 13) and Sean Abbott has been named as Maxwell’ replacement in the Australia squad for the series against England.

“Glenn is in good spirits. It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games,” Australia's selection chief George Bailey said.

“Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation,” said Bailey.

Australia vs England ODI schedule

Thursday Nov 17: Adelaide Oval

Saturday Nov 19: Sydney Cricket Ground

Tuesday Nov 22: Melbourne Cricket Ground