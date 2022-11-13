Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Glenn Maxwell suffers freak leg injury, Australia all-rounder to miss cricket for indefinite period

By
Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell

Melbourne, November 13: Glenn Maxwell will be unavailable for an extended period after he broke his leg in a freak accident during a backyard birthday party.

As a result, Maxwell will be unavailable for Australia’s ODI series against England starting next week as he will undergo a long rehabilitation process soon.

Reports said the all-rounder had undergone surgery on Sunday (November 13) and Sean Abbott has been named as Maxwell’ replacement in the Australia squad for the series against England.

“Glenn is in good spirits. It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games,” Australia's selection chief George Bailey said.

“Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation,” said Bailey.

Australia vs England ODI schedule

Thursday Nov 17: Adelaide Oval

Saturday Nov 19: Sydney Cricket Ground

Tuesday Nov 22: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Comments

MORE T20 WORLD CUP 2022 NEWS

VS
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Predictions
Final - November 13 2022, 01:30 PM
Pakistan
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 12:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 13, 2022
Click to comments