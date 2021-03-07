Groom-to-be Jasprit Bumrah congratulates Team India on Test series win over England

Meanwhile, his India teammates scripted history on Saturday (March 6) as they crushed England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test at the Motera Stadium and clinched the series 3-1. With the series triumph, the Virat Kohli-led side also made it to the finals of the first-ever ICC World Test Championship where they'll take on New Zealand at the iconic Lord's stadium.

India vs England Test Series 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Records, Statistics

India showed England no mercy as they wrapped up an innings victory in the fourth Test and a 3-1 series triumph behind another mesmerising display from Axar Patel.

The relentless Indian spin cycle has left England a ragged shadow of the team that coasted to a 227-run win in the first Test, and it was fitting the series should end with Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin running amok, taking five wickets each.

India vs England: Man of the series Ashwin says this is one of the best runs in his career

The third Test was a two-day shock to the tourists' senses, while England headed into day three of this latest match in Ahmedabad knowing it would take something special to stave off one final heavy beating.

India vs England: Would like to leave my own legacy: R Ashwin

Test newcomer Axar and Ashwin have tortured the England batsmen in this series, and they were again the destroyers in a total of 135 all out, Axar with 5-48 and Ashwin taking 5-47 to nail down the win by an innings and 25 runs.

Bumrah - who is soon going to be a groom - took some time from his busy schedule and congratulated Team India for making it to the finals of the ICC WTC. The right-arm pacer pulled out from the fourth Test and the upcoming limited-overs series against England due to personal reasons, apparently his wedding.

Congratulations team! 🇮🇳

What an inspirational comeback to win the series! Hardwork always pays off. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/p3Z291EG8N — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 6, 2021

There are rumours that the cricketer is either getting married to south actress Anupama Parameshwaran or sports presenter-anchor Sanjana Ganesan are keeping the social media buzzing and speculating but there's hardly any word from the cricketer's side - who took a break from national duties to prepare for the D-Day.