GT vs PBKS IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Stats

Chasing a target of 190, Gujarat Titans required 12 runs off the final two deliveries of the match and their all-rounder Rahul Tewatia smacked Punjab Kings' pacer Odean Smith for back-to-back sixes and seal a sensational win for his team.

Shubman Gill was the star of the match for Gujarat Titans as the young India batsman scored 96 off 59 deliveries. The talented batter shared a 101-run stand for the second wicket with debutant Sai Sudharshan for Gujarat in the run chase. Gill's 96 was his second consecutive fifty-plus score in the tournament as the youngster had scored 84 in the previous game against Delhi Capitals.

Earlier in the day, England batter Liam Livingstone scored an imperious 27-ball 64 to help Punjab Kings post 189 for 9 in the 20 overs after their captain Mayank Agarwal was invited to bat first. Punjab's middle order faltered in the death overs as they could have easily gone past the 200-run mark but a disciplined bowling effort from Gujarat bowlers and a few rash shots from Punjab batters cost them badly. However, runs to the tailenders in the last two overs helped Punjab post a respectable total.

Here are the post-match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, the man of the match along with the full list of award winners from the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match:

Mayank Agarwal, the losing captain: It was a tough game but we really fought hard. We were 5-7 runs short but we pulled it back after the start they had. There were a lot of positives for us. We did really well to get ourselves to that score after losing so many wickets, so we were very happy with that. We fought really hard on the field. It was great execution by both of them (Rabada and Arshdeep), fantastic effort by them to pull the game, they really got us in the game. Last over could have been anyone's game. We totally back Odean, it's fine, he probably had a hard game but that's fine. We back him a 100%. It's just a game of cricket, it could be a bitter one to swallow but it's fine. The talk in the group is we always back the guys. If he has a bad day, he has a bad day, no worries, we back him 100%.

Hardik Pandya, the winning captain: With the kind of ups and downs that happen, I have become neutral. Hats off to Tewatia. It is difficult to go out there and hit, and to do it under this pressure is great. It was Kings' game, I have sympathy for them. Gill is telling everybody that he is there. A lot of credit goes to Sai as well for that partnership. It kept us in the game. I am going to get better with every game. I am getting tired as I'm not used to bowling four overs. But I'm getting better.

Shubman Gill, player of the match (96 off 59): It is important to keep the scoreboard ticking. It is important to hit those gaps because this outfield is rapid. It is just about execution. It was just one of those days where I was hitting the ball well and finding the gaps as well. I am hitting the ball hard, trust me. I am doing my level best to hit it hard, it might not look that way. As an opener, I have to bat through the innings, so that it is easier for the big-hitters to hit it in the end. Instead of not thinking in the nets, I try and work and reduce my dot balls as much as possible. Not sure about the celebrations now, it takes us one hour to reach the hotel.

GT vs PBKS 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 64 runs from 27 deliveries with a strike rate of 237.04

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Shubman Gill (GT)

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Hardik Pandya (GT)

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Shubman Gill (GT)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Lockie Ferguson (GT) for bowling the fastest delivery of the match

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Shubman Gill (GT) - 11 fours

Player of the match: Shubman Gill (GT)

Stats:

Hitting a six off the final ball with 5/6 runs required (IPL):

Dwayne Bravo off Rajat Bhatia, Kolkata 2012

MS Dhoni off Axar Patel, Vizag 2016

KS Bharat off Avesh Khan, Dubai 2021

Rahul Tewatia off Odean Smith, Mumbai BS 2022*

# Shubman Gill in his last two innings has aggregated 180 runs in 105 balls, with just 17 dot balls

# Players to hit a six off the last ball of the 20th over to win an IPL match:

Rohit Sharma, 2009

Rohit Sharma, 2011

Ambati Rayudu, 2011

Rohit Sharma, 2012

Saurabh Tiwary, 2012

Dwayne Bravo, 2012

MS Dhoni, 2016

Mitchell Santner, 2019

Nicholas Pooran, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja, 2020

KS Bharat, 2021

Rahul Tewatia, 2022*