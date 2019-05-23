Hales hopes England door not closed, targets T20 World Cup

The 30-year-old was axed from his country's preliminary Cricket World Cup squad last month due to a suspension imposed for what his spokesperson described as an "off-field incident".

A day after England's 15-man squad for the tournament was confirmed, Hales was selected with the first pick in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft by the Barbados Tridents.

Director of England Cricket Ashley Giles stressed the door was not closed for Hales to return to the international set-up and the opening batsman hopes he can use the CPL, and other limited-overs tournaments, to stake his claim for the T20 World Cup in 2020.

"I hope so, I think it's a good opportunity," he told reporters at the CPL draft.

"These tournaments now are well respected all around the world, particularly by the selectors at the ECB.

Welcome to the CPL Alex Hales!!! Barbados Tridents make the first pick of the #CPLDraft !!!! #BiggestPartyInSport #CPL19 pic.twitter.com/M5gMux9GkX — CPL T20 (@CPL) May 22, 2019

"I'd love to use these tournaments to hopefully get back into the frame for next year.

"I hope is not . One of my aims is that T20 World Cup.

"I'm going to go through the process and hopefully score some runs in these tournaments and see how we go."

England, the ICC's number-one ranked one-day international team, are favourites to win the 50-over World Cup on home soil and, despite his omission from the squad, Hales is rooting for his compatriots.

"I'm still a fan and I wish the boys all the best," he added.

"What we've done over the last few years has been unbelievable and the guys deserve to win it and I'll be sat there and cheering."