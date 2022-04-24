Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket fraternity wishes Master Blaster as he tuns 49

The hashtags #HappyBirthdayLegend and #MasterBlaster started trending on Twitter as soon as the clock struck 12. Tendulkar, unarguably one of the greatest batsmen of all time across formats, is still revered by millions of cricket fans in India and overseas for his memorable performances.

The batting maestro, who is the only cricketer to have slammed 100 international centuries, is widely regarded as the finest 'wielder of the willow' after Sir Donald Bradman. In his glorious career that spanned more than two decades, Tendulkar achieved several milestones and created records - some of which are next to impossible to break or emulate.

Tendulkar - who started his international career as a shy young 16-year-old boy - went on to establish himself as the giant of the game with his performances.

Several former and current India cricketers greeted Tendulkar on Twitter and recalled some of the memorable innings and partnerships they shared with him. The ICC and BCCI also paid tribute to the legendary cricketer.

ICC tweeted, "One of the greatest batters that India ever produced...but also an entertaining occasional bowler. Happy birthday, @sachin_rt."

While wishing Tendulkar on his birthday, former India opener Aakash Chopra, shared a video of his conversation with the legend and captioned it, "Words of wisdom from the birthday boy, the Master Blaster himself. When Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) speaks, we listen. Here's wishing Sachin Paaji a very happy birthday, and here's one more reason to thank him for taking time off to speak to me a couple of years ago."

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday Paji @sachin_rt. Wishing you the best of health & happiness always. You are & will always remain the true icon of cricket. Keep shining! Keep inspiring us all! #HappyBirthdaySachin"

Senior India cricketer Dinesh Karthik wrote, "There are greats, there are legends and then there is @sachin_rt Wishing you a very happy birthday."

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted, "A most auspicious day when someone of your goodness and talent came into this world, @sachin_rt. May all your wishes be fulfilled far beyond your wildest dreams and may you live a healthy, prosperous and inspiring life filled with love."

Delhi Capitals wrote on Twitter, "Every year we try to find the words befitting @sachin_rt's contributions to the game we love, and every year we fail. Happy Birthday to the man who symbolises cricket for a billion Indians and many more around the globe."

Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted, "Here's wishing a true legend of World Cricket and the man who carried a billion dreams on his shoulders for a couple of decades, @sachin_rt, a very happy birthday!"

Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra tweeted, "Happiest birthday to arguably India's most loved sportsperson, @sachin_rt. No other athlete has had the kind of positive impact you made on a nation and its citizens. Your almost mythical talent coupled with the quiet determination which was evident in your every move on the field, is one of the major reasons we all continue to be so emotionally connected to the game of cricket. Those who witnessed you in action are truly blessed and the highlights of your batting on TV continue to engulf us with nostalgia while reminding us of the times when all of us had dreams of growing up and becoming Sachin."

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer tweeted, "Happy birthday to the man who led the way in terms of batsmanship. For Mumbai, for India, and for the world."

Sachin's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians with whom he's still associated as a mentor tweeted a video of youngsters and their interactions with the living legend.

