Harbhajan Singh: IPL and Chennai Super Kings remain priorities, will withdraw my name from 'The Hundred Draft'

There was some flutter created as Harbhajan's name was included in Players' Draft at a base price of GBP 100,000 for this ambitious project but being an active cricketer, the BCCI rules would not have allowed him to play without a formal announcement of retirement.

Harbhajan Singh mulling international retirement to play in 'The Hundred', BCCI denies report of cricketer's draft

"For me, Indian Premier League and Chennai Super Kings remain priorities. I have had two good seasons with CSK where we played two finals. So right now, a good third season is what I am looking at," Harbhajan told PTI.

Asked to clear the air, India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests said: "I respect rules laid down by my parent body. I will never flout any BCCI rule. If that means withdrawing my name from the draft, so be it. I will withdraw my name."

However, he admitted that the concept of 100-ball format does excite him even though he won't be able to take part for the time being.

"I don't want to break any rules but I find the concept interesting. As and when, the rules allow me to play, I would definitely like to be a part of it," the 'Turbanator' said.

Harbhajan is currently doing commentary for the India versus South Africa series.

It is expected that he will be back training after the series as he is set to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (National T20) for Punjab to get some game time.

(With PTI inputs)