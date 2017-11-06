Axar Patel reveals its hard to beat legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in race

New Delhi, Nov 6: Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni are still amongst the fastest sprinters in the team.

The duo has proved this fact time and again with their very fast running between the wickets. It's almost impossible for the opposition to stop these two from sneaking singles and that has been the main reason for their success.

Even the youngsters in the team find it hard to beat Dhoni when it comes to racing and same is the case with Kohli, who is perhaps the fittest cricketer in the world. Both the cricketers passed the much-talked-about Yo-Yo test with flying colours. This proves they are the best players in the team when it comes to physical fitness.

Young India cricketer Axar Patel took to his Twitter handle to post an image on social media in which he revealed that it's impossible for him to beat legends Dhoni and Kohli when it comes to racing.

In the image, taken in the cricket field before the start of a limited-overs match, Dhoni, Kohli and Patel could be seen racing.

Axar captioned the image,"Hard task to beat these two legends in a race. #triedmybest @BCCI."

This is how fans reacted watching Axar race with the legends:

Legend runs with an speed of 32 kmh ..with pads. Remember same man without pads — shreedhar.mahi (@shreedhar9656) November 6, 2017

Even FLASH & USAIN BOLT tried once beating 'em it in a race but they failed. So no need to get disappointed. — Rahul Sharma 🏏 (@CricFreakRD) November 6, 2017

Finisher must be msd — togi devasia (@togictu1052) November 6, 2017

Chase Master aur Modern Master ko Harana bohot muskil hai #Legends — Vinay Misri (@MisriVinay) November 6, 2017

Team India will be locking horns with New Zealand in the third T20I at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (November 7). It is going to be a deciding game as both the teams have won a game each.