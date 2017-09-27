India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya chills out with teammates, brother Krunal in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 27: Lokesh Rahul had promised Hardik Pandya to take him to places when they land in Bengaluru and the local boy kept his promise.

Rahul along with his fellow Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal chilled out at a restaurant in the Garden City.

The Indian cricketers were accompanied by Hardik's brother and India A cricketer Krunal Pandya along with sports presenter Jatin Sapru.

Hardik posted an image on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "The Boys are back."

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI posted a video on its website in which Rahul interviewed Pandya and Axar Patel during their journey to Bengaluru from Kolkata.

In the video Pandya revealed that he's very excited about going to Bengaluru as he liked the people and restaurants in the city. Rahul had promised to take Pandya and members in the team to various places in Bengaluru.

Everyone seems to be in a jolly mood and enjoying each other's company before hitting the nets next morning. However, the third member of the video interaction i.e. Axar Patel was not present with the boys.

Pandya has emerged as a match winner for India in the ODI series. He was adjudged the man of the match in two games so far. He is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing contest.

Team India will be locking horns with Australia in the fourth ODI at iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday (September 28). India are 3-nil up in the five-match series and skipper Kohli would be hoping to continue being ruthless and clinch another victory in front of his second home.

Kohli might make a few changes to the playing eleven on Thursday for the remaining two games an inconsequential for the hosts as they have already claimed the series with three consecutive wins.