Hardik Pandya gets engaged to Serbian model Natasha Stankovic in UAE; Virat Kohli congratulates the couple

Hardik shares news on Instagram

Sharing the images with Natasha on his Instagram handle in which the couple could be seen on a boat in UAE and flaunting the engagement rings, Hardik captioned, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 👫💍 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged"

Hardik confirmed dating Natasha on December 31

The 26-year-old cricketer from Baroda took to his Instagram handle and posted an image with the Serbian model and actor and captioned it, "Starting the year with my firework."

Natasha - who was a contestant in popular celebrity TV dance show Nach Baliye 9 - has also appeared in several music videos and Bollywood dance numbers.

With this, the flamboyant India cricketer and the model have put an end to the rumours of their relationship which doing the rounds for quite some time.

View this post on Instagram Forever yes 🥰💍❤️ @hardikpandya93 A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on Jan 1, 2020 at 4:42am PST

This is how Hardik proposed to his lady love

Natasha later shared a video on her Instagram handle and revealed how Hardik proposed to her.

Virat Kohli congratulates his teammate

Elated with the surprise from his fellow teammate, India captain Virat Kohli congratulated the couple and wrote, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise 😃🙏😇. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless."

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja also congratulated the couple.

Natasha's special birthday message for Hardik triggered rumours

On the occasion of Hardik's birthday on October 11, Natasha had posted a picture with Hardik and also wrote a heartfelt note which read, "To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely, have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn't be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner. Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I'll always have your back. Happy bday HP ❤️ God bless you."

This message sparked the speculations that the two were pretty close to each other.