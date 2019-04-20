Cricket

Koffee With Karan fiasco: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI ombudsman

By
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each BCCI ombudsman for Koffee With Karan fiasco

Mumbai, April 20: BCCI Ombudsman on Saturday (April 20) has fined India cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya for their sexist comments at TV chat show Koffee With Karan.

They have been directed to pay Rs 1,00,000 each to families of 10 constables in para-military forces who have lost their lives on duty and Rs 10,00,000 in the fund created by Cricket Association for the blind,for promotion of game for the blind, within 4 weeks.

The ombudsman has also directed that if the amounts are not deposited by them within the time granted, BCCI may deduct the amounts from the match fees payable to them.

The ombudsman further noted that the players had already missed out on earning of about Rs 30 lakh as they had been sent back from the tour of Australia. But he also noted that cricketers in the country are role models and their act should be befitting the status they have acquired.

The ombudsman also noted that since both the players have tendered unconditional apologies and did not contest the action initiated against them, it is unnecessary to return a categorical finding as to whether the remarks made during the course of the chat show constitutes as an act of indiscipline or misconduct or violation of any of Rules and Regulations on part of players as contemplated under Rule 41 (1) (c) of the rules.

(With inputs from agencies)

    Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
