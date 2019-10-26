Hardik Pandya ready to take his relationship with Natasha Stankovic to next level as family gives consent: Reports

Hardik is serious about Natasha!

Hardik is serious about his relationship with the Serbian model and dancer. It is also reported that Pandya had introduced Stankovic to her family a few months back.

As per reports his elder brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Pandya like Natasha and the cricketer's parents have also accepted her into their family.

Natasha accepted by Hardik's family

According to a report published in Spotboye, Natasha has now started attending every family function at Hardik's residence. A couple of days ago, Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri threw a Diwali party for close members of the family. Natasha wasn't just present at the party but also played the host for the arriving guests.

Natasha attends Hardik's cousin's birthday bash

On Thursday (October 24), Natasha was spotted at Hardik's cousin Tanya Sharma's birthday bash in Juhu. It looks like the Baroda cricketer's parents have given their approval to Hardik and Natasha's relationship and are ready to welcome her as their younger son's bride. The couple is often spotted having a great time together during their private outings.

Natasha's special message for Hardik

On the occasion of Hardik's birthday on October 11, Natasha had posted a picture with Hardik and also wrote a heartfelt note which reads, "To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely, have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn't be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner. Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I'll always have your back. Happy bday HP ❤️ God bless you."

Natasha hails from Serbia

Natasha originally hails from Serbia and started learning dance at the age of 3. In the year 2010, she won Sports Serbia title and shot to fame and decided to build a career in the field of sport.

Stankovic featured in rapper and composer Badshah's superhit single track titled ‘DJ Waley Babu' in 2015. She's been doing modelling and dance assignments in India ever since.

Hardik linked with Bollywood divas in the past

The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder has always been in the news for his alleged link-ups with Bollywood actresses. Reports claimed that the cricketer saw actresses Urvashi Rautela and Elli Avram but no one came out in the open to admit it publically.