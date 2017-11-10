Hardik Pandya rested for the Test series against Sri Lanka

Bengaluru, November 10: The All-India senior selection committee on Friday (November 10) has decided to rest all-rounder Hardik Pandya from the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pandya was named in the squad for the first two Tests. The selection committee took the decision after consulting the Indian team management.

Sri Lanka tour of India 2017: Here's the full schedule of Test, ODI and T20I series

The committee cited Pandy's heavy workload of late and took the call to nullify any possibility of a major injury concern.

Pandya will undergo a period of strength and conditioning at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

India Test squad for the first two Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, M Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.