Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic blessed with a baby boy; cricketers congratulate the couple

Hardik took to his Twitter handle to break the news for his friends and followers and even shared an image. Congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple. Pandya tied knots with his fiancée Natasa Stankovic - who is an actor and model - in May this year.

"We are blessed with our baby boy," wrote the Baroda cricketer on his social media handle.

This is another good news for Hardik as he was going through a harrowed time as a cricketer of late. The all-rounder, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, got himself embroiled in controversy over a few remarks in a TV show - Coffee with Karan, hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar. He will be making his return on the cricket pitch with the IPL 2020 for his franchise Mumbai Indians.

Hardik's wedding was a low key affair due to the lockdown imposed in Mumbai due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Krunal Pandya, brother of Hardik, had shared pictures of the whole family in his social media accounts and announced to the world the happy news about his brother starting another innings.

"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," Hardik Pandya had written on his Instagram back then.

"Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged," Hardik's father Himanshu was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.