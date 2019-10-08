Hardik Pandya's emotional throwback image, recalling days of his struggle puts Sanjay Manjrekar in awe

Hardik posted on social media about his surgery

The official Instagram handle of the BCCI and his elder brother Krunal Pandya joined the cricketers in wishing the all-rounder a speedy recovery.

"Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me," Hardik posted a message with a picture on his Instagram handle. He might remain out of the action for nearly five months.

You know watches for sure 😉 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 5, 2019

Hardik's watch is worth Rs 81 lakh

However, the watch in Hardik's wrist in this picture also garnered a lot of attention. While asked if the cricketer went on the surgery table sporting the watch then there were others who guessed the brand of the watch and found it to be pretty expensive one.

As per the experts on the social media, Hardik was sporting a self-winding Patek Philippe Rose Gold Nautilus (in 18K rose gold case) with a reference number 5980/1R and Caliber CH 28-520 C. The price of this particular watch is around INR 80 lakhs and has a waiting list of eight years.

Manjrekar in awe of Hardik's inspiring journey

Earlier last month, Hardik shared a throwback picture of himself in his teens and travelling on a truck. The cricketer revealed that he used to travel on truck to travel from place to place and participate in the cricket contests in order to hone his cricketing skills.

"Throwback To those days when I would travel in a truck to play local matches which has taught me so much. It's been an amazing journey so far. Hell yes I love this sport! #DreamsDoComeTrue," Hardik captioned the image.

The post that was shared on September 20, is getting viral after former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar commented 'wow' on Tuesday (October 8).

Some fans even trolled Manjrekar for stalking Hardik while others lauded the Baroda cricketer for his journey so far.