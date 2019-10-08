Cricket
Hardik Pandya gets stick from fans for 'disrespectful' birthday wish to Zaheer Khan

By
Fans slam Hardik Pandya
Fans slam Hardik Pandya

Mumbai, October 8: Hardik Pandya made a birthday wish to former fast bowling great Zaheer Khan and it has not gone down well with cricket fans, who have slammed the India all-rounder for his cheeky tweet.

Zaheer had turned 41 on Monday and Hardik wished the former pacer by tweeting: "Happy birthday Zak ... Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here."

The all-rounder tweeted with a video of him smashing Zaheer for a six in a domestic match. However, netizens found his post disrespectful and slammed the 25-year-old.

"Ahankaar tujhe le dobega mere bhai pandya...stay humble not foolish (Your arrogance will ruin you brother, stay humble and don't act like a fool)," a user replied to Hardik's tweet.

"Hope you start giving good performances outside of Talk shows and win a world cup for India like he did Hardik Pandya," another fan replied.

Another person also hit back at Hardik saying: "Says a mediocre 'all rounder' more (in)famous for his antics off the field than on it to a champion bowler who's taken 600 combined ODI/Test wickets!"

Pandya recently underwent surgery in London to treat his lower back issue which has ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite period.

Read more about: hardik pandya zaheer khan
Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 18:24 [IST]
