Harmanpreet Kaur to captain a side in FairBreak's Invitational T20 Tournament next year

The tournament is an ICC sanctioned competition that will take place from May 1 to 15 in Hong Kong in conjunction with Cricket Hong Kong.

"FairBreak is excited to announce that Harmanpreet Kaur will captain one of the six teams in FairBreak's first Invitational T20 Tournament. Please join us in welcoming @ImHarmanpreet to the #FairBreaker movement! @CricketHK @gencorpacific @KCCCricket," FairBreak tweeted.

Replying to the tweet, Harmanpreet wrote "Really looking forward to the upcomings." The tournament will feature six teams and will have players from all around the world. It is set to be the world's first privately funded tournament in women's cricket history.

Harmanpreet is the most sought after batter in the shortest format of the game. Currently, in Australia playing the Women's Big Bash League for the Melbourne Renegades, the explosive right-hander also featured in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' in England earlier this year.

Earlier, Harmanpreet's deputy in the shortest format, Smriti Mandhana claimed that the experience of playing in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) will hold her teammates in good stead when they play for the national team, especially ahead of next year's ODI World Cup.

Mandhana, who is among the group of eight Indian players competing at WBBL this year, said it was a good opportunity to get some game time since franchise cricket has still not been introduced in the women's game back home.

"This year we had a window and we were already here and had done our 14 days quarantine. It's better to stay and play some more cricket rather than go back," Mandhana, who is representing the Sydney Thunder, was quoted as saying by the 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

"We have a World Cup coming up and we don't have a BBL in our country, so it will be of benefit and a lot of experience for the eight girls in the camp and that experience will definitely count when we are back playing for India."