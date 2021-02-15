Haryana Police registers FIR against Yuvraj Singh for hurting sentiments of Dalit community: Report

As per an India Today report, the Hansi police in Hisar have filed a case under Sections 153, 153A, 295, 505 of IPC, besides sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of the SC/ST Act against the Punjab cricketer. The complaint was reportedly lodged by an advocate from the Hisar Division of Haryana.

Yuvraj - who retired from international cricket in 2019 - invited an unwanted controversy and irked a particular section of the society with his unintentional comments during live Instagram chat with India cricketer Rohit Sharma.

Yuvraj Singh gets criticised on Twitter for making 'casteist' remarks

A hashtag #YuvrajSinghApologise (#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो) also started trending on micro-blogging website Twitter, soon after a video clip of the star cricketer went viral on social media in which he could be heard using a casteist word.

Yuvraj and Rohit were talking about how India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was making his family members dance. During the lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana spinner Chahal made full use of the free time and uploaded several funny dance videos.

While chatting with Rohit, Yuvraj unintentionally used slang for Chahal but it didn't go down well with the members of a particular caste for that word is often used to demean the people from a scheduled caste.

While many criticised Yuvraj on the social media and demanded an apology from the former cricketer, the all-rounder tendered an apology on the social media for unintentionally hurting the scheduled caste.