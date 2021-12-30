'He will be missed,' Tim Southee bids farewell to Ross Taylor ahead of NZ veteran's retirement

New Zealand will play Test series against Bangladesh which will be Taylor's farewell Test. The legendary batsman will then will shift his attention to whitle-ball format, which features an ODI series against Australia and the Netherlands.

"Any time a player retires, it's a messy moment especially when someone who has played and been a regular in the squad for such a long period of time. It will take some adjusting to look around and not see Ross as a player or have him on this side. That assurance of having a quality player around, and the runs he's had and the job he's done for this side over a long period of time has been amazing," said Southee.

Southee elaborated on Taylor's changing room demeanour and how his quiet presence will be missed by the team.

"He's been a regular feature of the changing room for such a long period of time. He's a quiet sort of guy and sorts of sits back and enjoys a good time, sitting back and enjoying a wine or a drink after a test win are moments he'll cherish forever. He's a great guy to have around the changing room. Like I said, he's quite reserved, but he will be missed... It'll take a bit of time for guys to look around and not see Ross sitting there."

Southee also discussed how Taylor informed him of his decision when the pair met at a training session before Christmas.

"We did a bit of training in Hamilton pre-Christmas. He told me there. Anytime someone says that you're taken back a little bit, but he's obviously made that decision. It's been great to play alongside him for so long and he let me know just before Christmas. Like I said, it's a strange feeling when you see guys come and go. Especially when guys have been around for a long time," Southee added further.

Taylor will play his 111th and 112th test matches against Bangladesh in the upcoming test series from 1 January 2022. Southee and Taylor have played international test cricket alongside each other for the last 12 years.