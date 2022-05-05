Highest Runs Scored in Death Overs in IPL | Most Runs Scored in Death Overs in IPL; MS Dhoni tops the chart

We are into the 15th edition of the IPL but there have been a select few batters who have the potential to finish the games for their teams. Finishing games is a craft and not many are skilled enough to perform this job on a regular basis.

Who are the finishers?

The batters who can keep their calm in the slog overs and play big knocks on a regular basis to help the team either post a big total while batting first or help chase down the total more often than not.

As several games in the cash-rich league tend to go down the wire due to the stiff competition between teams, every franchise looks to have a couple of finishers in its ranks. If they don't have one, the team management invests a lot of time and patience to inculcate this quality in some players, whom they find suitable enough for the role.

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is often hailed as one of the greatest finishers in white-ball cricket of all time because the wicketkeeper-batsman has done it for his teams time and again. The right-handed batsman from Jharkhand has amassed the most number of runs in the IPL in the death overs i.e. between 16th and 20th overs.

MS Dhoni - who has played for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct) - has amassed the highest number of runs in the slog overs. He might be 41, but the former India cricketer continues finishing games for his franchise CSK, till date. He has aggregated 2490 runs in the death overs, hence known as the biggest death overs specialist of all time in the T20 format.

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard follows Dhoni as the second-highest run-scorer in death overs. The senior Mumbai Indians' all-rounder has amassed 1705 runs in the death overs for his IPL franchise.

Former South Africa batting great AB de Villiers is next on the list with 1421 runs.

Here we take a look at the top 15 batsmen in the death overs (16th to 20th overs) in IPL:

Position Player's Name Teams Played Runs 1. MS Dhoni CSK, RPS 2490 runs 2. Kieron Pollard MI 1705 runs 3. AB de Villiers DC, RCB 1421 runs 4. Dinesh Karthik DC, KXIP, MI, GL, KKR, RCB 1214 runs 5. Ravindra Jadeja RR, KTK, CSK, GL 1155 runs 6. Rohit Sharma Deccan Chargers, MI 1145 runs 7. Virat Kohli RCB 985 runs 8. Hardik Pandya MI, GT 959 runs 9. Yusuf Pathan RR, KKR, SRH 858 runs 10. Andre Russell KKR 821 runs 11. Ambati Rayudu MI, CSK 806 runs 12. Dwayne Bravo MI, CSK, GL 799 runs 13. David Miller PBKS, RR, GT 714 runs 14. JP Duminy Deccan Chargers, SRH, DC, MI 712 runs 15. Suresh Raina CSK, GL 664 runs