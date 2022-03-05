Hollywood actors Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman join popular personalities to mourn Shane Warne

The maverick spinner from Australia, whose vivacious personality made him a fan favourite all over the world, died of a suspected heart attack on Friday (March 4) at his villa in Thailand.

Hollywood actors Crowe and Jackman - who have often displayed their love for cricket time and again - rued the loss of a loyal friend and once in a generation talent. "Genius player. Grand company. Loyal friend," Crowe tweeted. Crowe - who hails from New Zealand - is the cousin of legendary cricketer Martin Crowe.

Jackman said he is still processing that his good friend would no longer be around. "Like you all, I am in shock to wake to the news that @ShaneWarne had passed away. I'm grateful to have known him and to have witnessed his once in a generation talent.

"My heartfelt sympathies to his family and close friends at this incredibly difficult time. Rest well Shane," Jackman wrote. Jackman - who hails from Australia - once was seen playing cricket with Warne in the backyard.

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his eye-catching leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

Indian actor Priety Zinta, who is also an IPL team owner, recalled her interactions with the legend during the league.

"So sad to hear that Shane Warne is no more. He was a magician on the field & such a charismatic & flamboyant personality off the field. I learnt so much about cricket from him every time I met him during the IPL & laughed a lot. He was an inspiration to so many all over the world," Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta wrote.

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger, Liverpool Great Kenny Dalgish and former Chelsea skipper John Terry also mourned the loss of the icon. "He brought such joy to the game and was the greatest spin bowler ever," Jagger said.

"I'll be raising a glass to Shane Warne in memory of time we have spent together. 52 years of age is nothing at all. Today we have lost an iconic figure of cricket," Dalglish tweeted.

"RIP Shane Warne Devastating News. My condolences and love are with your friends and family," wrote Terry.

Star musician Ed Sheeran wrote: "The world keeps taking incredible people away. I spoke to Shane on the anniversary of Michaels (Gudinski) passing this week saying we were both raising a glass of 707 in his honour, and now this news comes out."

"Shane was the kindest heart, and always went above and beyond to make people feel welcome and special. Such a gentleman.

"He gave so many hours and years of his life to bring joy to others, and was such an amazing friend to me. I'll bloody miss you mate. Absolutely gutted."