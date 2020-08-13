Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Honestly, I was quite disappointed that I couldn't play: Mithali Raj on 2018 T20 WC semi-final snub

By

Hyderabad, Aug 13: Indian Women's ODI captain Mithali Raj now has her focus firmly on the Women's ODI World Cup. The ICC Women's Worl Cup which was scheduled to be held in February-March 2021, has now been postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although she is the highest run-scorer in T20Is and had put up brilliant performances, the veteran batswoman still feels hurt about her exclusion from the squad during the 2018 T20 WC semi-final against England in Antigua. India lost that low scoring game and in the hindsight, it was felt that the result would have been better had Mithali been part of the side.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports 1 Telugu show 'Girl Power - Sarileru Manakevaru', Mithali spoke about what she felt after she was left out from the match, "Honestly, I was quite disappointed that I couldn't play. But it is something that has happened with every player.

"I am not the first person with whom this has happened. It is about the team composition and maybe captain and coach felt that they had a better player to feed into the eleven. But I always had hopes that if we win that match, I may have the chance in final, I will be able to contribute, and we have a better chance to win the Cup. That was my intention of reaching out to the players in the huddle to pep them up, 'give your best you, might not get such chances time and again."

India's loss against England in that game triggered a massive controversy as the then coach Romesh Powar's role came under the scanner. He wasn't even retained by the BCCI for a second stint and former India cricketer WB Raman was appointed the coach.

Inspired by her achievements, a biopic on Mithali Raj is currently being made that will see Tapsee Pannu essay the role of India's superstar.

Mithali also spoke about preparations for her biopic and gave a few insights into her chats with Taapsee, "She is very lively, talkative and she has the spunk. I said, 'Give me some time, let me get comfortable, I will help you out. Acting is your profession. It will come by naturally. What you have to learn is the cover drive. People will relate your cover drive with my cover drive. So, that is something you have to work hard. Tapsee said I gave her stress by mentioning this, but I asked her to better bat properly."

"Girl Power - Sarileru Manakevaru" is a show that takes us through the journey of women sportspersons on Star Sports 1 Telugu, with new episodes on every Sunday at 10 am.

More MITHALI RAJ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 14:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue