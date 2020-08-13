Honestly, I was quite disappointed that I couldn't play: Mithali Raj on 2018 T20 WC semi-final snub

Although she is the highest run-scorer in T20Is and had put up brilliant performances, the veteran batswoman still feels hurt about her exclusion from the squad during the 2018 T20 WC semi-final against England in Antigua. India lost that low scoring game and in the hindsight, it was felt that the result would have been better had Mithali been part of the side.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports 1 Telugu show 'Girl Power - Sarileru Manakevaru', Mithali spoke about what she felt after she was left out from the match, "Honestly, I was quite disappointed that I couldn't play. But it is something that has happened with every player.

"I am not the first person with whom this has happened. It is about the team composition and maybe captain and coach felt that they had a better player to feed into the eleven. But I always had hopes that if we win that match, I may have the chance in final, I will be able to contribute, and we have a better chance to win the Cup. That was my intention of reaching out to the players in the huddle to pep them up, 'give your best you, might not get such chances time and again."

India's loss against England in that game triggered a massive controversy as the then coach Romesh Powar's role came under the scanner. He wasn't even retained by the BCCI for a second stint and former India cricketer WB Raman was appointed the coach.

Inspired by her achievements, a biopic on Mithali Raj is currently being made that will see Tapsee Pannu essay the role of India's superstar.

Mithali also spoke about preparations for her biopic and gave a few insights into her chats with Taapsee, "She is very lively, talkative and she has the spunk. I said, 'Give me some time, let me get comfortable, I will help you out. Acting is your profession. It will come by naturally. What you have to learn is the cover drive. People will relate your cover drive with my cover drive. So, that is something you have to work hard. Tapsee said I gave her stress by mentioning this, but I asked her to better bat properly."

