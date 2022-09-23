Hyderabad police registers case against HCA after stadium stampede injures 4 people

A total of three cases have been booked against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in relation to the unfortunate incident.

Cases have been booked under sections 420, 337 and 21/76 of the city police act.

Four people were injured after a stampede broke out at Gymkhana grounds following a stampede which happened after cricket fans flocked to purchase tickets for the third T20I match between India and Australia in huge numbers.

The third T20I stadium between India and Australia will take place in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on September 25.

A huge crowd had come to the Gymkhana grounds to purchase tickets. A large queue of fans was captured waiting to get their hands on tickets.

But the situation soon went out of control and a stampede broke out, with excited fans coming in huge numbers and causing law and order issues. Police lathi-charged to disperse the massive crowd and restore control.

Coming to the series between the two sides, Australia currently leads it 1-0 after their win in Mohali on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the match, after being put to bat first by Australia, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (2) in quick succession. This left the Men in Blue struggling at 35/2.

KL Rahul (55) and Suryakumar Yadav (46) then stabilized the innings with a 68-run stand. Hardik Pandya played a brilliant knock of 71 off just 30 balls with seven fours and five sixes to finish the innings at 208/6.

Pacers Nathan Ellis (3/30) and Josh Hazlewood (2/39) were pick of the Aussie bowlers.

Chasing 209, openers Aaron Finch (22) and Cameron Green stitched a quickfire 39- run stand to get Australia off to a solid start. Green played some really impressive strokes and stitched a 70-run stand with Steve Smith (35).

Green was dismissed for an impressive 61 off 30 balls. The Indian team made a comeback to the match, getting wickets of Smith, Glenn Maxwell (1), and Josh Inglis (17) within a space of just 36 runs but wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade (45) and debutant Tim David (18) stitched a 62-run stand to help the Aussies win the match by four wickets, finishing the innings at 211/6.

Cameron Green was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his 61 and 1/46. The second T20I match will take place on Friday in Nagpur at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.