I am 100% fit and raring to go: Virat Kohli

"I'm 100 percent ready to go. The neck is fine now. I've had six to seven sessions in Mumbai and I'm absolutely ready to go. I went through the fitness test as well and the body is feeling fine.

"I'm actually very excited to get back onto the field, which is a very rare feeling when you play so much of cricket. But in hindsight, these breaks really help. It freshens you up and gets you pumped to get back out there again," Kohli said during the pre-departure press conference of the Indian team.

Kohli had suffered a neck injury during the IPL 2018 and it resulted in him missing the County stint with Sussex. But Kohli said missing out on the Sussex time was a blessing in disguise.

Today's session included a lot of band work for lower body strengthening; including lateral band walk, monster walk and then striding a distance of 80 meters x 12 repetitions at speed of 16km/hr on treadmill. 15 second break between each stride and completing 2 sets of 12. pic.twitter.com/Mc5L8Lhk10 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 19, 2018

"In hindsight when I look at it, I think what has happened was in my best interest. Yes, I wanted to go and experience the conditions in England; that's a place we haven't played to our potential. It's been four years since we last went there and one tends to forget how the scenario is like there. I wanted to witness the difficult phase of those conditions, like which Pujara and Ishant played in," Kohli said.

"But if I was 90 percent with my body and used to the conditions as compared to being 110 now and going in fresh, I would much rather be in this position. More than anything, you need to be fresh and attain 100 percent fitness before a long tour such as this," said Kohli.

India will play five Tests, three ODIs and three T20 internationals during their two-month long tour to England.