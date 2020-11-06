I don't worry about Purple Cap, but want Mumbai Indians win IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah

But the colour of the cap he is wearing is the farthest thing in Bumrah's mind as he wants Mumbai to win the IPL 2020. Mumbai beat Delhi 57 runs in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 to enter the title round to be played on November 10.

"I am okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament. I don't look at the wickets. I have been given a role, and I try to execute that and I take it ball by ball," Bumrah told the host broadcaster.

Shikhar Dhawan's wicket was Bumrah's first of the night and it came through a searing yorker. Bumrah was a chuffed man.

"I felt the opening yorker was very important. I had decided I was going to do that. When it comes off like that, it feels great as early wickets are important especially with the dew coming in. I usually don't focus on the end result. Whenever I have tried to focus on the end result, it goes downhill."

He also praised his new ball partner Trent Boult for taking two wickets and maintaining pressure from the other end.

"This is the first time (in the IPL) I have played with Trent and our conversations have been very good. He is a very skilful bowler. We discuss different fields, the different ways to bowl, and what to do in different situations. I am not great on awards (Purple Cap)."