I was feeling like ‘Finally I’m here’: Man-of-the-Match Ishan Kishan

India vs England, 2nd T20I Highlights: King Kohli, fearless Ishan Kishan guide India to 7-wicket win

Kishan, who became only the second Indian batsman to score a 50 on T20I debut, struck a sensational 56 off 32 on his debut for the Indian team.

Picking up the player of the match trophy on his debut was the icing on the cake for the batsman. Talking about his impressive show, Kishan said he had learnt a lot from his senior teammates in Mumbai Indians.

India vs England, 2nd T20I: Debutant Ishan and captain Kohli inspire as India tie T20 series

“It's not easy when you come here and play your first game. Mumbai Indians have taught me a lot. I've been there with so many senior players and they have given me very good advice,” Man-of-the-Match Kishan said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kishan, who stitched together a match-winning partnership with skipper Virat Kohli said he was disappointed that he wasn’t able to finish the game as he fell to Adil Rashid.

India vs England, 2nd T20I: He just took the game away from the opposition: Kohli lauds debutant Ishan Kishan

“I love to play the reverse sweep but it didn't go my way. I was upset because I wanted to finish the game. I think when Tom Curran bowled his first ball and I smacked him for six, that was the moment I felt I can keep doing this.

“I don't know if I'll get this feeling again but I was feeling like 'Finally I'm here.' This innings is for my coach's dad, who passed away a few days ago,” Kishan said after the match.

With the win, India levelled the five-match T20I series 1-1. The hosts will take on Eoin Morgan's side in the third T20I on Tuesday (March 16).